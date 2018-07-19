The video will start in 8 Cancel

Twenty One Pilots have added an extra London date to their 2019 UK tour.

The duo will now perform at Wembley Arena on March 8, as well as previously announced March 7.

This follows huge demand during the Live Nation presale today (July 19) which saw fans rush to buy tickets.

So now any fans who missed out still have a chance to get their hands on one and see them live on the Bandito Tour.

Find out below how to buy tickets for Twenty One Pilots' UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Live Nation presale takes place on Thursday July 19 at 10am.

To access the sale you must be logged into your Live Nation account and head to the Twenty One Pilots artist page.

If you're not signed up it's free to do so here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £36-£47.50, plus booking fees. Plus a number of VIP packages are available at varied prices.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2 - Belfast, SSE Arena

March 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 5 - Manchester Arena

March 7 - London, Wembley Arena

March 8 - London, Wembley Arena

