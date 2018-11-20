The video will start in 8 Cancel

Troye Sivan is bringing The Bloom Tour to the UK and Europe in 2019.

The popstar will play four dates in the UK including London's Eventim Apollo on February 28.

It'll be in support of his second studio album also entitled Bloom that features singles My My My! and Dance to This.

Following a sold-out fan club presale on the singer's app there are a number of other presales taking place this week.

Find out below how to access them before they sell out.

How do I get presale tickets?

O2 priority

An O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday November 21.

To access the sale go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and sign into your account using your O2 mobile number. Go to the Troye Sivan page and select your preferred dates and venue.

Live Nation

A Live Nation presale takes place from 9am on Thursday November 22.

To access this sale sign up to Live Nation for free and sign into your account before 9am. Go to the Troye Sivan page and refresh at 9am to select your dates and venue.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29.50 plus a booking fee.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

Before you buy your tickets you may want to see the Eventim Apollo seating plan. For Troye Sivan's show the stalls area will be non-reserved standing.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out the remaining tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

What are the tour dates?

February 23 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 24 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 26 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 28 - London, Eventim Apollo

