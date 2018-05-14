Trixie Mattel has announced the UK and Ireland leg of the Skinny Legend Tour.
The singer-songwriter, drag queen and comedian will play live dates across the UK and Ireland in 2019.
This includes London's O2 Brixton Academy on February 23. It will stop off in 14 cities in total.
This will mark her biggest headline tour to date in the UK and follows up the sold-out Moving Parts Tour earlier this year.
Since starring on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Trixie has had huge success with her web series UNHhhh alongside fellow Drag Race alumni Katya, which led them both to star in TV series 'Trixie & Katya' on Viceland.
She's also released two albums 'Two Birds' and 'One Stone', both of which have achieved international success, starred in American Horror Story and return to compete on season three of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.
Find out how to get tickets to Trixie's tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 18.
Is there a presale?
Yes, for all the shows taking place in O2 academies there will be an priority sale on Wednesday May 16 at 9am.
This can be accessed here.
How much are they?
They're priced at £35, plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
February 20 - Cardiff, St David's Hall
February 21 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
February 23 - London, O2 Brixton Academy
February 25 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
February 26 - Sheffield, O2 Academy
March 1 - Peterborough, The Broadway
March 2 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
March 3 - Leeds, O2 Academy
March 4 - Newcastle, O2 Academy
March 7 - Liverpool, Mountford Hall
March 9 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
March 12 - Belfast, Ulster Hall
March 15 - Dublin, The Helix
March 16 - Cork, Opera House
