Reading and Leeds have announced another 40 artists for the 2018 lineup.

The festival will now see sets from The Vaccines, Travis Scott and Slaves across the weekend. The annual music event once again takes place over August bank holiday (August 24-26).

Other names joining the lineup include Don Broco, Shame, Kate Nash, The Kooks, Krept & Konan and Deaf Havana.

They all play alongside previously announced headliners Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar and Fall Out Boy. Reading Festival takes place at Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds is held at Bramham Park.

This year also sees sets from the likes of Wolf Alice, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Dua Lipa and Skepta.

Find out below how to get your weekend, or day tickets for Reading and Leeds 2018.

What's the full lineup?

Friday Reading - Saturday Leeds

Main Stage - Fall Out Boy / Travis Scott / The Kooks / The Wombats / Post Malone

BBC Radio 1 Stage - Wolf Alice / Nothing But Thieves / Mist / The Blaze / IAMDDB / The Front Bottoms / Fickle Friends

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage - Annie Mac / Bicep Live / Kolsch / Elderbrook / Shadow Child / KDA

The Lock Up - Underoath / La Dispute / Trophy Eyes / I The Mighty

Festival Republic Stage - The Horrors / Bad Sounds / Hudson Taylor / The Night Cafe / Dream Wife

BBC 1Xtra Stage - Lil Pump / Belly / Fredo / Kojo Funds / Fredo / Ms Banks

Saturday Reading - Sunday Leeds

Main Stage - Kendrick Lamar / Panic! At The Disco / Dua Lipa / Sum 41

BBC Radio 1 Stage - Pendulum / Deaf Havana / Sigrid / Brockhampton / Playboi Carti

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage - Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii / Alan Walker / TQD / Sonny Fodera / Fred V & Grafix Live / Danny Howard / Eli Brown

The Lock Up - Papa Roach / Beartooth / $uicideboys / Nothing,Nowhere

Festival Republic Stage - Kate Nash / The Magic Gang / Pale Waves / HMLTD / Sea Girls

BBC 1Xtra Stage - Wretch 32 / Yungen / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie / Lisa Mercedes

Sunday Reading - Friday Leeds

Main Stage - Kings of Leon / Courteeners / The Vaccines / J Hus / Krept & Konan / Shame / Billy Talent

BBC Radio 1 Stage - Skepta / Diplo / tbc special guest / Slaves / Don Broco / Wilkinson / NF

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage - Hannah Wants / My Nu Leng / The Magician / Riton & Kah-Lo / Mr Eazi / Charlie Sloth

The Lock Up - Hollywood Undead / Stray From the Path / Scarlxrd / Milk Teeth

Festival Republic - Tom Grennan / Lewis Capaldi / Hinds / The Glorious Sons / Welshly Arms

BBC 1Xtra Stage - AJ Tracey / Ski Mask The Slump God / Nadia Rose / Ghetts

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy Reading Festival tickets from Ticketmaster Front Gate here, or Leeds Festival tickets from Ticketmaster Front Gate here. This includes day tickets, weekend camping and extras.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are priced at £69.50, plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile weekend tickets are priced at £205, plus a booking fee.

