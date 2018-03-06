Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travis have announced details of a 15-date UK tour for 2018.

The Glasgow rock group will perform at Royal Festival Hall on June 12. They will also head to Brighton, Manchester and hometown Glasgow during the run of shows.

The tour is in celebration of their second studio album The Man Who. Released in 1999 the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and stayed their for 11 weeks.

It then went on to be certified nine times platinum after selling more than two million copies. The album is currently one of the best selling of all time in the UK.

Since their 1997 debut, the band have won Best Group at the BRITs twice, received outstanding contribution to music at the Scottish Music Awards and they have been noted for paving the way for bands like Coldplay and Keane

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 9.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

June 12 - London, Royal Festival Hall

June 14 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

June 19 - Plymouth, Pavilions

June 20 - Brighton, Dome

June 21 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

June 25 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

June 26 - Oxford, New Theatre

December 12 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

December 13 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

December 15 - Newcastle, City Hall

December 17 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

December 18 - Hull, City Hall

December 19 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 21 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

