Travis have announced details of a 15-date UK tour for 2018.
The Glasgow rock group will perform at Royal Festival Hall on June 12. They will also head to Brighton, Manchester and hometown Glasgow during the run of shows.
The tour is in celebration of their second studio album The Man Who. Released in 1999 the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and stayed their for 11 weeks.
It then went on to be certified nine times platinum after selling more than two million copies. The album is currently one of the best selling of all time in the UK.
Since their 1997 debut, the band have won Best Group at the BRITs twice, received outstanding contribution to music at the Scottish Music Awards and they have been noted for paving the way for bands like Coldplay and Keane
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 9.
What are the tour dates?
June 10 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
June 12 - London, Royal Festival Hall
June 14 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
June 19 - Plymouth, Pavilions
June 20 - Brighton, Dome
June 21 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
June 25 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
June 26 - Oxford, New Theatre
December 12 - Portsmouth, Guildhall
December 13 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
December 15 - Newcastle, City Hall
December 17 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
December 18 - Hull, City Hall
December 19 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
December 21 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
