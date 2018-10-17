Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This month Tove Styrke is finally headlining her own tour across the UK in support of perfect alt-pop LP 'Sway'.

Tove - who's name is pronounced 'toovah steerkah' - initially found success after taking part in Sweden's version of Pop Idol back in 2009, but she's since gone on to craft her own sound and voice, joining a long list of Swedish natives who have a knack for producing catchy and cool pop tracks.

The singer is currently on the US leg of the tour playing sold-out dates in Boston, San Fran Cisco and L.A when we catch up with the her.

Tove tells us: "All of the shows have been so amazing. I didn't expect it to be this good, the crowds have been so fun."

She's spent the past year supporting the likes of Lorde and Katy Perry on their arena tours across the globe, but now Tove gets to be the headliner and showcase her stellar pop album 'Sway'.

The reaction to the LP has been hugely positive but now the singer gets to see it for herself through the fan's response in the audience, she says: "I was shocked, they're screaming to every word and I've been like 'oh my god' at every show, it was hard for me to even sing because the crowd was so loud!"

Later this month she'll bring the Sway tour to the UK, and despite having released three albums the singer has never headlined her own tour here.

Back in 2016 her scheduled tour had to be cancelled with Tove explaining it was so she could work on music: "I was optimistic with timing. It had to be done but I'm so excited to finally hang out with the UK crowds."

She's played support sets for the likes of Years & Years and performed one-off London dates, but this will be the first time she's topping the bill visiting Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham and finishing up at London's Heaven.

Tove says: "The London crowds are always so great to me and they keep coming to the shows," her popularity here was apparent when she sold-out Hoxton Square Bar last summer after the release of the album's first single 'Say My Name'.

She adds: "To do this whole UK tour finally - I’m really looking forward to it."

It'll be in support of her third studio album 'Sway' which kicked off its campaign early as April 2017 with lead single 'Say My Name'.

Tove followed it up by dropping 'Mistakes', a cover of Lorde's 'Liability', 'Changed My Mind', 'On the Low' and title track 'Sway' across the next 12 months.

This meant that before the album's release on May 4 of this year, almost the entire tracklist had already been released as a single.

Perhaps not the most traditional way to release a pop album, the artist wanted to give each song its moment and invite her listeners to connect with the lyrics.

She explains: "I'm so glad I spent all this time on it because of how it turned out. I feel like nothing doesn't belong there.

"I was always saying 'can we make it better?' and kept looking at the songs for different perspectives.

"I spent months on each track and I didn't want to compromise that."

The album features just nine tracks which again is not traditional of a pop album, but Tove says: "It's a short, sweet album which I wanted to do, rather than making many songs 'just because', I don't like that."

But it this unconventional way of releasing and structuring the album and its release paid off, as it received acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Tove says: "It's always nerve racking to release a new album as it's something that you love so much and I put so much of myself into it.

"But this whole year has been a 'pinch me' moment, it's so incredible because I never imagined in the basement, recording back in Stockholm that it would resonate on this level."

Her second studio album, the experimental pop triumph 'Kiddo' was one of the best pop LPs of 2015 and drew comparisons to Robyn as well as being described as 'effortlessly cool'.

Tove explains: "I would describe 'Kiddo' as more is more, there were no rules for it. If I wanted to add 808s or violins or sound effects to a song I would.

"I had fun with it and let go of the idea of what it should be."

But this time round she wanted to strip that back and instead produced a cohesive body work as opposed to the transgressive pop of her second LP.

She adds that this was why the 'Sway' LP took a little longer to be released: "This time is was completely the opposite, the challenge was to make something as minimal but interesting as possible.

"It turned out to be my biggest challenge ever."

Although the Sway Tour hasn't finished yet, Tove is already looking ahead as she's about to release a new single entitled 'Vibe' this week.

The track drops on October 19 and sees the singer let go of another song she's been working on for a while, something her fans know too well as she told a follower on Twitter this month: "U know I need to work on these things for like months before I let go of anything".

Fans who've been following the singer since Kiddo or her time on Swedish Idol will be pleased to hear the tour's setlist features old and new songs.

She tells us: "We play some 'Kiddo' songs and some of my collaborations," this includes dance-pop bop Been There Done That with NOTD and Good Vibes with fellow pop force ALMA.

Tove adds: "We play the whole of the Sway album, so it's really nice set and my favourite one I've done, there's the ups and the downs so it has a good flow to it."

Tove Styrke plays London's Heaven on November 2. Tickets for the Sway Tour are now available from seetickets.com.

Tour dates

October 28 - Bristol, Fleece

October 29 - Manchester, Night & Day

October 30 - Brighton, Patterns

November 1 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 2 - London, Heaven

