Tove Styrke has announced details of a headline London show.

The Swedish popstar will play London's Borderline on June 13. It currently marks her only UK date for 2018.

Her upcoming show will be in support of her third studio album Sway. Due for release on May 4 it features pop bangers Say My Name, Mistakes and On the Low.

It follows up her acclaimed 2015 album Kiddo which saw the artist explore an indie and synth pop sound.

Recently she's supported Lorde on her Melodrama Tour across the US and will join Katy Perry on the European leg of her Witness Tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £13.75, plus a booking fee.

