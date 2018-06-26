The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tove Styrke has announced her biggest headline UK tour to date.

The Swedish popstar will perform at London's Heaven on November 2.

She'll also head to Bristol, Manchester, Brighton and Birmingham on the five-date run.

The singer tweeted: "After the srsly otherworldly experience at The Borderline in London 2 weeks ago it feels like such a rush to announce that I’ll be back w my very first UK headline tour".

It'll be in support of her recently released third studio album Sway.

The record features singles Say My Name, Mistakes and Changed My Mind.

It follows up her acclaimed LP Kiddo and self-titled debut album, which was released off the back of her appearance on Swedish Idol.

She recently supported Lorde and Katy Perry on their worldwide arena tours.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £14.30, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 28 - Bristol, The Fleece

October 29 - Manchester, Night & Day Café

October 30 - Brighton, Patterns

November 1 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 2 - London, Heaven

