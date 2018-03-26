The video will start in 8 Cancel

Touche Amore have announced details of UK live dates for 2018.

The US band will head to The Dome London on July 11 for a headline show. They will also perform in Nottingham and Portsmouth.

They announced the new shoes on Twitter saying: "Stoked to announce FIVE MORE SHOWS in the UK and Europe this summer."

Last month the group celebrated their 10th anniversary with a show at Regent Theatre in LA, it marked their 1000th overall.

The band's most recent LP was released in 2016 and entitled Stage Four, it was their fourth studio album and biggest record to date.

They'll be supported by Gender Roles during the UK and European tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

How much are they?

They're priced at £17.60, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

July 10 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

July 11 – London, The Dome

July 12 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms



July 13 - Cave Stage, Cheltenham, 2000 Trees

