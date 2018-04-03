The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tory Lanez has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The Canadian artist will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on September 25. The show is part of his Memories Don't Die Tour.

He will headline the shows in support of his second studio album entitled Memories Don't Die. It was released last month and features Future, 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.

The record has been supported by three singles, Shooters, Skrt Skrt and Real Thing. It follows up his 2016 debut I Told You, which reached the top five in the US and his native Canada.

He will also take the Memories Don't Die Tour to Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale will take place for O2 customers on Wednesday April 4 at 10am.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £39.32, plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile a meet and greet upgrade is available for £61.87.

What are the tour dates?

September 19 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

September 20 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

September 22 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 25 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.