Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tory Lanez has announced details of a headline UK show as part of his European tour.

The Canadian artist will head to London's The Garage on March 14. The show is part of his Memories Don't Die: The Takeover tour.

He will headline the show in support of his upcoming second studio album also entitled Memories Don't Die. Due for release on March 2, the record features Future, 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.

The record has been supported by three singles, Shooters, Skrt Skrt and Real Thing. It follows up his 2016 debut I Told You, which reached the top five in the US and his native Canada.

He is also previewing the album at a number of US shows in March, find out how to get tickets for the only UK show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £27.50, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.