Tom Walker has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform his biggest shows to date including a London Roundhouse gig.

He'll play the iconic venue on May 1.

The tour is in support of his upcoming debut album What a Time to Be Alive, due for release on March 1.

It features top ten lead single Leave a Light On and follow ups May Way and Angel.

Last year he released his breakthrough debut EP Blessings and was then shortlisted on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll.

He's previously supported the likes of George Ezra and Jake Bugg on tour and played sold-out headline dates across the UK.

His 2019 tour kicks off in Nottingham and finishes up in Cambridge.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, AXS here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £17.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 23 - Nottingham, Rock City

April 24 - Newcastle University

April 26 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

April 27 - Manchester Academy

April 28 - Bristol, O2 Academy

April 30 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

May 1 - London, Roundhouse

May 2 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

