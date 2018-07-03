The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Odell has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will play at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo as part of the run.

He'll headline the London venue on October 23.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming third studio album Jubilee Road.

Due for release on October 12 it features lead single If You Wanna Love Somebody.

(Image: PA Images on behalf of So TV)

The album follows up his platinum selling number one debut album Long Way Down and second LP Wrong Crowd.

Since his debut Odell has won the BRITs Critics' Choice Award and an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 6.

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday July 4 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £31.90-£34.30, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 12 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

October 13 - Belfast, Telegraph Building

October 16 - Leeds, O2 Academy

October 17 - Newcastle, City Hall

October 18 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

October 19 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 21 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 23 - London, Eventim Apollo

October 25 - Brighton Centre

October 26 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.