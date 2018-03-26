The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Misch has announced details of a four-date UK tour for 2018.

The Geography Tour will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 15. It'll mark his biggest headline show to date.

The tour will be in support of his forthcoming album entitled Geography. He recently finished up a sold-out tour including two London Roundhouse shows.

This summer also sees him play at All Points East Festival in Victoria Park as well as Parklife Festival in Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

A presale will take place on Tuesday March 27 at 9am for O2 priority members.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £34.45, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 11 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

November 12 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 14 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 15 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.