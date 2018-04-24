The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Misch has announced an extra London date on his Geography Tour.

The artist will now play at the O2 Brixton Academy on November 16.

This comes after selling out the originally announced London show for November 15 last month.

The tour will be in support of his forthcoming album entitled Geography. He recently finished up a sold-out tour including two London Roundhouse shows.

This summer also sees him play at All Points East Festival in Victoria Park as well as Parklife Festival in Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday April 25.

How much are they?

Thickets are priced at £34.45, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 11 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

November 12 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 14 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 15 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.