Greenwich Music Time have announced two more headliners for their 2018 lineup.

Emeli Sande will kick off the week long series of headline shows on July 3. She will perform tracks from her platinum selling debut album and recent follow-up Long Live the Angels.

Meanwhile Tom Jones will perform on July 4. He will be singing hits from his unrivalled repertoire from a career spanning more than 50 years such as timeless classics 'Delilah', 'What’s New Pussycat' and 'It’s Not Unusual'.

Both artists join Greenwich Music Time as part of their 2018 outdoor summer tours. Tom Jones will also play two dates at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Other headliners include Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Il Divo and Steps. The festival takes place at the Old Royal Naval College from July 3-8.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for both shows will be available from the Greenwich Music Time page on Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 2.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday February 28, sign into your O2 account here.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Thursday March 1 for account holders, it's free to sign up on the website here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between Reserved Seating £55.75-£165.00, plus a booking fee.

