Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Grennan has announced a one-off London show for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on October 16.

He announced the news on Twitter saying: "The last 12 months have been a whirlwind, and now it’s time to announce my biggest gig yet!!".

Since his breakthrough the singer has been listed on BBC's Sound of and collaborated with Chase & Status on a huge dance track.

He's also released three EPs and more recently tracks I Might and Sober.

This March he'll embark on a sold-out UK tour which includes an O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire gig - his biggest headline show to date.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday February 23.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!