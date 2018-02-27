Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mighty Hoopla have announced details of their lineup for 2018.

The festival returns to Brockwell Park on June 3 with a headline set from TLC. It will mark the group's second ever UK show after previously playing a sold-out date at London's KOKO in 2017.

The original R&B girl group, known for hits including No Scrubs and Waterfalls will perform at Mighty Hoopla in a UK exclusive.

This year's incredible lineup is completed by Lily Allen, Melanie C, Louisa Johnson, Belinda Carlisle, Louise, Vengaboys and B*Witched.

Described as a 'summer playground and pop studded, glitterfest extraordinaire', along with an eclectic mix of music, the Mighty Hoopla also features a full schedule of alternative club culture events from Sink the Pink and Guilty Pleasures, Glitterbox and Bongo's Bingo.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £40, plus a booking fee.

What's the full lineup?

B*Witched / Belinda Carlisle / Bongo's Bingo / Glitterbox / Goldierocks / Guilty Pleasures / Hifi Sean / Lily Allen / Louisa Johnson / Louise / Luke Solomon / Massaoke / Melanie C / MNEK / Neil Prince / Nimmo / Dirty Old B******s / Pandora / Sink the Pink / The Glory / The Grand / TLC / Todd Terry / Vengaboys

