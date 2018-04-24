The video will start in 8 Cancel

US rapper Tink has announced details of her first ever headline UK show.

The artist will head to the O2 Academy Islington on June 26 for the Winter's Diary show.

Her 2014 breakthrough mixtape Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours gained attention from Rolling Stone and Billboard, and is the second part in a four-part series.

She recently released her debut EP entitled Pain & Pleasure which features tracks On to the Next One and Part Time Lovers.

After self-releasing her mixtapes and EP the rapper is expected to release her debut album later in 2018.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

An O2 priority sale will take place on Wednesday April 25 at 10am for O2 customers.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35.95, plus booking fees.

