Florence + the Machine have announced a new O2 Arena date in November after tickets sold out for the original performance.

The band will now play 02 Arena on 22 November and the original date of 21 November as part of a UK tour.

Tickets for the new gig are on sale now via Ticketmaster here , AXS.com or See Tickets here.

It will be in support of their fourth studio album of the same name which features singles Hunger and Sky Full of Song.

Florence + the Machine have recently headlined the BBC's Biggest Weekend Festival in front of a sold-out crowd. The indie rock band, famed for hits such as Dog Days Are Over and You've Got the Love, have three studio albums and two live albums.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £51.35-£62.55, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 21 - London, O2 Arena

November 23 - Manchester Arena

November 25 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

