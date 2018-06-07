Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London-born singer-songwriter Jessie J is returning with her sixth headlining tour - and tickets are on sale at 9am on June 8.

After last year's R.O.S.E. tour that promoted her album of the same name, her tour this time around will span Europe, Asia and America before her first date back on these shores in Leicester on November 8.

R.O.S.E., the album, was split up into four sections - Realisations, Obsessions, Sex and Empowerment - and contained the singles Real Deal and Think About That .

The London date of her latest tour will take place on November 13 at the Royal Albert Hall and a full list of the cities and the venues that she will be playing can be found at the foot of this article.

Earlier this year, Jessie J appeared as a contestant on the Chinese television series Singer . She won the show, becoming the first European contestant to do so since it began in 2013 and received nearly half of the votes made by the Chinese public.

Where to get tickets

Tickets for the Albert Hall show range from £27.50 for Gallery Standing to £54.45 for Stalls Seats. A full list of options is available by clicking through to the relevant show from the link below:

www.seetickets.com/tour/jessie-j

O2 presale

The O2 priority sale is currently underway and ends tomorrow at 10am.

To access the O2 priority sale, you must be a customer of O2. If you are, you can log in to you account on the Priority O2 website here .

UK Tour Dates

November 8 - Leicester - De Montford Hall

November 9 - Bournemouth - O2 Academy

November 11 - Sheffield - O2 Academy

November 13 - London - Royal Albert Hall

November 14 - Bristol - O2 Academy

November 16 - Manchester - Academy

November 17 - Oxford - New Theatre

November 19 - Cambridge - Corn Exchange

November 20 - Birmingham - O2 Academy

November 22 - Norwich - UEA

November 23 - Southend-On-Sea - Cliffs Pavillion

November 25 - Liverpool - Empire Theatre

November 26 - Leeds - O2 Academy

November 28 - Glasgow - O2 Academy