Soft Cell recently announced details of their 40th anniversary show.

The duo will perform one final time at London's O2 Arena on September 30.

The Say Hello, Wave Goodbye show will see Marc Almond and David Ball perform as Soft Cell for the first time in 15 years. The 80s synth pop legends will play hits from their back catalogue.

They are best known for their 1981 number one single Tainted Love, which was originally a song by Gloria Jones. The duo turned the track into a new wave anthem and influenced Marilyn Manson's cover of the same song in 2001.

Other popular Soft Cell tracks you can expect to hear at the O2 Arena show include What!, Torch, and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

Find out how to get tickets, when they go on sale, and how much they are below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £56.20 - £122.85, plus a booking fee.

