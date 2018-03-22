The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thom Yorke has announced details of a solo UK and European tour for 2018.

The Radiohead frontman is heading to the London Roundhouse on June 8. He will also play in Edinburgh and Manchester during the run of shows.

The shows will see him joined by two of his Atoms for Peace bandmates, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri.

As a solo artist Yorke has released two LPs The Eraser in 2006 and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes in 2014.

Demand for the three intimate UK dates is expected to high, so find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.

What are the tour dates?

June 7 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

June 8 - London, Roundhouse

June 10 - Manchester, Palace Theatre

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £50.87-£61.78, plus a transaction fee.

