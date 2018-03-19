Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced details of a solo UK and Europe tour for 2018.

The artist will head to the London Roundhouse on Friday, June 8 as part of the tour. He will also head to Glasgow and Manchester.

He will kick off the tour in Italy before heading to the UK in June. The shows will see him joined by two of his Atoms for Peace bandmates, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri.

As a solo artist Yorke has released two LPs The Eraser in 2006 and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes in 2014.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £60.50, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 2018

Mon 28 Teatro Verdi, Florence, Italy

Tue 29 Fabrique Milano, Milan, Italy

Wed 30 Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland

June 2018

Fri 1 Tempodrom Berlin, Germany

Sun 3 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Mon 4 Royal Theatre Carre, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thu 7 Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Fri 8 Roundhouse, London

Sun 10 Palace Theatre, Manchester

Tue 12 L'Olympia, Paris, France

Wed 13 Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

Sat 16 Sonar, Fira de Barcelona, Spain

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.