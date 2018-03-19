Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced details of a solo UK and Europe tour for 2018.
The artist will head to the London Roundhouse on Friday, June 8 as part of the tour. He will also head to Glasgow and Manchester.
He will kick off the tour in Italy before heading to the UK in June. The shows will see him joined by two of his Atoms for Peace bandmates, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri.
As a solo artist Yorke has released two LPs The Eraser in 2006 and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes in 2014.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £60.50, plus a transaction fee.
What are the tour dates?
May 2018
Mon 28 Teatro Verdi, Florence, Italy
Tue 29 Fabrique Milano, Milan, Italy
Wed 30 Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland
June 2018
Fri 1 Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Sun 3 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
Mon 4 Royal Theatre Carre, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Thu 7 Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Fri 8 Roundhouse, London
Sun 10 Palace Theatre, Manchester
Tue 12 L'Olympia, Paris, France
Wed 13 Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
Sat 16 Sonar, Fira de Barcelona, Spain
