22-year-old TESS is a singer-songwriter from Reunion Island who is already making waves on the pop landscape, with a nod of approval from Elton John and a huge pop anthem under her belt, 2018 looks to be even bigger for the artist as she explores her sound.

She says herself, "I'm not stuck in one genre", and notes a range of artists who've influenced her including Sia, The Weeknd and Lorde.

The latter's most recent effort Melodrama has made a big impact on the rising star as she says: "If I had to choose an album for this year, I would say that. I was completely obsessed with it and I think it had an impact on my writing this year."

Despite these influences, TESS is already moulding her own sound and style which references everything from "folk, dancehall, soul, afro beat".

She adds: "That’s how I want people to see my music. Something you cannot put in one box or one genre. I come from a land of diversity and I want my music to reflect that."

Her self-titled debut EP was released in 2017, which features R&B infused electro tracks written by TESS whilst she was still studying at school.

Tracks including Endlessly, Love Gun and I Will Follow You were created by the artist in her native Reunion Island, which is around 9000km from mainland France.

During the weekend or after school hours she'd be sending the lyrics over to her producer Pierre in France, she says: "I immediately loved what he did with my tracks. I felt like he completely understood where I wanted to go with my music, which is really important.

"Especially when you're far away from the people you work with. Now I'm France, so things are a lot easier!"

Her hometown island - which is in the Indian Ocean - is a far cry away from the hustle and bustle of city life we expect from popstars, and it seems TESS is a dreamer when it comes putting pen to paper.

When asked about where she finds inspiration for her writing, she says: "It comes from many things. From my personal life, from people I know or even from movies or TV shows I watched. I like to tell stories. Sometimes I just make them up and sometimes it’s a mix of all of it.

"Actually I don’t like to think too much when I write songs. It’s pretty instinctive. It just comes to my head and I write it down. Sometimes I don’t even know the meaning of the song until it’s done. Which is weird, I know!"

Following inspiration from artists including Rihanna, Lykke Li, Coldplay and Radiohead TESS decided to delve into music herself and initially posted covers on YouTube.

After her unique voice caught attention of listeners she was went on to be snapped up by her now label Choke Industry.

She says: "I started guitar lessons when I was 14 and soon began to sing some covers I posted on YouTube. Just because I wanted to see what people thought of my voice.

"Writing my own songs came very naturally. I think telling my own stories instead of others was the main reason.

"It was only a hobby at first but four years ago my label discovered me on YouTube. They contacted me and asked me if I was interested to work with them. I saw this as a great opportunity and couldn't say no."

Towards the end of 2017 she released the catchy Dark But Beautiful, a move away from the sultry electro, R&B EP and instead she chartered big, epic pop grounds. A track which wasn't originally going to be released TESS herself.

On its background, she says: "At first I was not necessarily working for myself but we did this song and I really had a big crush on it.

"I think I wanted something different from the songs on my first EP, to bring a new energy in my music. Dark But Beautiful was perfect for that."

Recording it for herself paid off as it went on to receive a nod of approval from pop royalty Elton John, who played the song on his Beats 1 Radio show, a huge moment for any up-and-coming artist.

TESS adds: "It feels so good, especially when you're French and you dream of an international career. Seeing your songs going international and being supported by people such as Zane Lowe and Elton John is really amazing."

Now as she enters 2018, TESS is looking to add a few more goals to her growing list, including working on her full debut album and performing live dates.

She tells us: "I’m still working on my album. I really want it to be perfect so I keep on writing songs and working on it. And I will be touring in France, I’m really excited about that. Performing is what I love the most.

But looking further into the future she has world domination on her mind, as she adds: "I’m really excited about my first album and looking forward to sharing it with everyone. Then the dream would be to tour worldwide!"

You can listen to the TESS EP on Apple Music here.

