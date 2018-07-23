Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will you be brave and clever enough to outwit the zombies at a shopping centre not far from west London when it provides the scene for a terrifying new game?

Zombie Nightmare is a zombie apocalypse event which is coming to The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead, later in the year.

Even those who think they are tough enough to not to fear the undead are probably going to find their hearts racing.

Ash Gamon, events director at Wicked Experiences, said: “This promises to be one of the most realistic and horrifying zombie events the UK has ever seen."

The game lasts 60 minutes inside the real shopping centre which is put on "lockdown".

You'll navigate all areas of The Marlowes including loading bays, service corridors, car park and the main precinct itself as you attempt to solve clues and find the cure to the Zombie Apocalypse while avoiding flesh hungry ravenous Zombies!

An event description reads: "The Zombie Apocalypse is spreading and nowhere is safe. Set up by the government, some shopping centres were designated as safe zones where military scientists and specialists could work to solve the Zombie Apocalypse and eradicate the Zombies once and for all.

"However, things didn't quite go to plan and the shopping centres have been overrun by the zombies.

"Somewhere inside the shopping centre lies the cure for saving humankind and ending the zombie nightmare once and for all.

"Can you work with your group to navigate a real life shopping centre, solve clues and avoid being eaten by ravenous zombies to find the cure and save the world?"

When is Zombie Nightmare coming to Hemel Hempstead?

The event will be at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, on November 9, 10, 16 and 17, which are Fridays and Saturdays.

How much does it cost and how can I get tickets?

The Zombie Nightmare ticket price is £45 per person (plus a £2.49 booking fee per ticket).

Book tickets online at www.wickedexperiences.co.uk .

Is there an age limit?

You must be at least 14 years or over to take part in Zombie Nightmare.

Any guests under 14 years old will not be permitted as the experience is not deemed suitable for someone that young. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult of 18 years or older.