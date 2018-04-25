The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teenage Fanclub have announced details of a UK tour celebrate the 'Creation Records' years.

The indie icons will play three shows at London's Electric Ballroom on November 13, 14 and 15.

They will also head to Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham for three nights each as part of the intimate tour.

Each night the group will play songs from different era, with night one showcasing 1991-93, night two sees 1994-97 songs played and the final night is 1998-2000.

This year they will also release vinyl reissues of five of their classic albums Bandwagonesque, Thirteen, Grand Prix, Songs From Northern Britain and Howdy!.

Due for release on August 10 the albums have been remastered from the original tapes at Abbey Road. They will also feature B-sides or rareities.

In 2019 the group will also be marking their 30th anniversary as a band, a period which has seen them release 10 studio albums.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

A three-day ticket is priced at £66.

What are the tour dates?

Oct 28 / 29 / 30 – Glasgow, ABC

Nov 05 / 06 / 07 – Manchester, Academy 3

Nov 09 / 10 / 11 – Birmingham, Institute

Nov 13 / 14 / 15 – London, Electric Ballroom

