The wait for Taylor Swift fans is almost as she finally heads to London this month.

She'll play two huge Wembley Stadium shows on June 22 and 23.

They mark her biggest headline dates in the UK and are part of the Reputation Stadium Tour.

The worldwide tour is in support of her number one selling sixth studio album Reputation.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the album including Look What You Made Me Do and Ready For It? alongside classic Taylor tracks.

(Image: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Plus there's a few surprises along the way, which fans have already seen in Manchester and Dublin earlier this month.

If you're going to the Reputation show, or you'ree thinking of buying last minute tickets then find out everything you need to know below.

Are tickets still available?

Taylor Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium on June 22 and 23.

There are still tickets available for both nights, but if you're looking for good seats then Saturday's (June 23) show is best.

They are available from Ticketmaster here.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The Reputation Stadium Tour seating plan includes three Snake Pits at the front, floor seating with sections C and D closest to the 'B Stage' where she sings a number of songs.

There is also tiered seating which are all expected to be in use, with the blocks directly opposite the stage giving you the best view of the whole show.

Who are the support acts?

(Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Taylor will be supported by friends and fellow artists Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Fans can expect to hear familiar tracks including Havana, Never Be The Same by Cabello and Boom Clap and Fancy by Charli.

They also join Taylor for a song during the show so keep an eye out for that!

What are the stage times?

During the Manchester Etihad Stadium shows the stage times were are as follows below, and are expected to be similar for Wembley.

Doors open - 5pm

Charli XCX - 6.45pm

Camila Cabello - 7.25pm

Taylor Swift - 8.15pm - 10.30pm

Curfew - 11pm

What will the setlist be?

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

According to setlist.fm Taylor plays the following the setlist:

Act 1

Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover)

...Ready for It?

I Did Something Bad

Gorgeous

Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me

Act 2

Look What You Made Me Do

End Game

King of My Heart

Act 3

Delicate

Shake It Off

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

(SURPRISE ACOUSTIC SONG)

Act 4

Blank Space

Dress

Bad Blood / Should've Said No

Act 5

Don't Blame Me

Long Live / New Year's Day

Act 6

Why She Disappeared

Getaway Car

Call It What You Want

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Each night she performs a surprise acoustic track, which were I Knew You Were Trouble and I Don't Wanna Live Forever at the Manchester shows.

Getting to Wembley Stadium

Address: Wembley, London, HA9 0WS

By train:

The stations to alight at and lines to use are -

Wembley Park Station (Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines)

Wembley Stadium Station (Chiltern Railways)

Wembley Central Station (Bakerloo, London Overground, London Midland and Southern lines)

By bus:

Local buses to the Stadium include 18, 83, 92 and 224

By car:

Wembley Stadium is a public transport destination and parking is limited. Blue Badge parking is available to purchase via Wembley Official Parking.

