The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taylor Swift has unveiled the video for her latest single 'Delicate' at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018.

The song marks the fourth release off of reputation, and sees Taylor returning back to her classic sound following a rap-heavy last single.

She debuted the video in a message to fans at the ceremony saying: "I cannot wait to see you on tour, I'm actually in rehearsals right now but in my absence and to show my gratitude I really wanted to show you my brand new video which I'm really excited about."

In the video for the synth-pop ballad, produced and written by Max Martin and Shellback, Taylor finds herself invisible to those around her, including her peers and the media.

Director Joseph Kahn who's previously worked with Taylor tweeted: "I apologize for the lack of robots. I hope you liked it anyway."

Taylor plays up to the 'lone figure' she's been presenting so far during the reputation era and embarks on a quirky, solo dance routine in the New York City rain, where she eventually ends up in a 'dive bar'.

Fans have reacted to very positively to the video, noting that she looks care-free, happy and is back to her old dancing self and is once again tearing down the media's expectations of her.

Watch the video for 'Delicate' below:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Recently Taylor announced that her friends and fellow musicians Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will support her on the Reputation Stadium Tour.This includes two Wembley Stadium shows on June 22-23.

Tickets for the tour are still available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

What are the tour dates?

Friday June 8 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday June 9 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday June 15 - Dublin Croke Park

Saturday June 16 - Dublin Croke Park

Friday June 22 - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday June 23 - London Wembley Stadium

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!