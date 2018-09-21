The video will start in 8 Cancel

Take That have announced a UK arena tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The group will celebrate with six O2 Arena shows in 2019.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are performing at the London venue on May 2-5 and 7-8.

This week the band have been teasing fans with a big announcement, using the hashtag #TT30 on Twitter.

They've posted a timeline of their previous disbandment and reunion tours, finishing with a video captioned "The journey starts soon...".

As well as a tour they'll release Odyssey, a re-imagined greatest hits album which aims to take the listener on a journey through the music of one of the UK's most successful bands.

Since their beginnings, Take That have achieved six number one albums and sold more than 45 million records, plus they've previously broken the record for the fastest selling UK tour of all time.

Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker Rick Astley will support the group during the run.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday September 28.

Is there a presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday September 26. It's available for O2 customers at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets, sign into your account using your phone number and select your preferred dates.

What are the tour dates?

15 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

16 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

18 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

20 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

22 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

23 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

26 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

27 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

29 April 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

2 May 2019 – The O2, London

3 May 2019 – The O2, London

4 May 2019 – The O2, London

5 May 2019 – The O2, London

7 May 2019 – The O2, London

8 May 2019 – The O2, London

12 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

13 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

14 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

17 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

18 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

23 May 2019 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes

25 May 2019 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

28 May 2019 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

30 May 2019 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

1 June 2019 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough

4 June 2019 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

