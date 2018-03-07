The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budapest's Sziget Festival boasts one of the best festival lineups for 2018 - and tickets are available this week.

It sees thousands of festival goers flock to the island every year including plenty of UK music fans, and this year kicking off on August 8-14 looks to be no different.

Sziget's 2018 edition will see Kendrick Lamar headline the first night of the festival, with Gorillaz, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Shawn Mendes playing across the seven-day event. With tickets going on sale at 10am this Friday (March 9) here.

Arctic Monkeys will close Sziget with a huge headline set as they make their highly anticipated return to the live stage. Recently frontman Alex Turner told a fan that a new single will be coming 'soon'.

In a tweet the fan wrote: "just met Al again. I can confirm the beard remains, but he gave away nothing about UK dates and said the single would be "soon"." It has since been retweeted and liked more than 1,000 times.

(Image: Major Kata/Rockstar Photographers)

Other big names playing across the week include Stormzy, Bastille, Everything Everything, Liam Gallagher, Wolf Alice, Zara Larsson and Blossoms.

The lineup is completed by the likes of Lykke Li, Joe Goddard, The Kooks, Desiigner, MØ, Little Dragon and Slaves.

Since its early beginnings the festival has grown from a low-profile event to one of Europe's largest music festivals. Find out how to get tickets below as it's likely to be a sell out.

Where can I get tickets?

They will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 9.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets - £65.84

Three day pass - £178.70

Five day pass - £259.16

Seven day pass - £282.15

What's the full lineup?

(Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Wednesday August 8 - Kendrick Lamar / Lykke Li / Stormzy / Clean Bandit / more tbc

Thursday August 9 - Gorillaz / Cigarettes After Sex / Seasick Steve / Lemaitre / Alle Farben / WhoMadeWho / more tbc

Friday August 10 - Parov Stelar / The Kooks / JP Cooper / Scarlxrd / Joe Goddard / Ummet Ozcan / Sam Feldt / Jay Hardway / The Him / Bilderbuch / Shame / Perturbator / more tbc

Saturday August 11 - Mumford & Sons / Bastille / Lianne La Havas / Fink / Above and Beyond / Everything Everything / Borgore / The Living End / Sofi Tukker / more tbc

Sunday August 12 - Dua Lipa / Liam Gallagher / Kaleo / Wolf Alice / Desiigner / King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard / Petit Biscuit / Slaves / KSHMR / Seven Lions / more tbc

Monday August 13 - Kygo / Shawn Mendes / MØ / Nick Murphy aka Chet Faker / Milky Chance / Little Dragon / Goo Goo Dolls / La Femme / Yellow Days / My Baby / more tbc

Tuesday August 14 - Arctic Monkeys / The War On Drugs / Zara Larsson / Gogol Bordello / Blossoms / Gorgon City / Nothing But Thieves / Lewis Capaldi / Delta Heavy / more tbc

Getting to Sziget Festival

The festival takes place in Northern Budapest in Hungary on Óbudai-sziget (Old Buda Island). Flights from London to Budapest are typically priced higher during the summer months, and the week of Sziget Festival.

The cheapest dates to fly with easyJet :

Monday August 6 for £129.72 or £170.12 on Tuesday August 7

Thursday August 16 for £140.96 or Wednesday August 15 for £242.97.

The cheapest dates to fly with Ryanair :

Tuesday August 7 for £103.01

Wednesday August 15 for £123.41

Festival goers can then catch a direct shuttle bus from the airport, which can be purchased at szigetfestival.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.