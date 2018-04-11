The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Superorganism have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The group will play 13 headline dates including the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. They will head to London on October 24.

Other cities include Bristol, Cambridge, Brighton and Oxford, marking their biggest tour to date.

The group made up of members from Lancashire, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, released their self-titled debut album last month which saw them showcase their experimental pop sound.

Their early releases in 2017 landed them on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll as well as a cult following.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 13.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £19.85, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October

15 Bristol, SWX

16 Liverpool, Arts Club

17 Belfast, Limelight 1

18 Dublin, The Academy

20 Glasgow, SWG3

21 Sheffield, Leadmill

22 Leeds, Stylus

24 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

24 Manchester, O2 Ritz

26 Cambridge, Junction

27 Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre

28 Brighton, Concorde 2

30 Oxford, O2 Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.