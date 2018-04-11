Superorganism have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2018.
The group will play 13 headline dates including the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. They will head to London on October 24.
Other cities include Bristol, Cambridge, Brighton and Oxford, marking their biggest tour to date.
The group made up of members from Lancashire, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, released their self-titled debut album last month which saw them showcase their experimental pop sound.
Their early releases in 2017 landed them on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll as well as a cult following.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 13.
How much are they?
Tickets are priced at £19.85, plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
October
15 Bristol, SWX
16 Liverpool, Arts Club
17 Belfast, Limelight 1
18 Dublin, The Academy
20 Glasgow, SWG3
21 Sheffield, Leadmill
22 Leeds, Stylus
24 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
24 Manchester, O2 Ritz
26 Cambridge, Junction
27 Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre
28 Brighton, Concorde 2
30 Oxford, O2 Academy
