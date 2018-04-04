Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunflower Bean are currently touring venues across the UK in support of Twentytwo In Blue.

The Brooklyn trio released their second studio album last month, and the classic rock inspired LP was a year in the making as the group say they 'worked day and night on it'.

It follows up their debut Human Ceremony, which was an accumulation of material written by the band over the years, so then preparing to work on album number two is almost like starting from scratch as they say, 'Twentytwo In Blue was written in a smaller amount of time with the intent of being a record'.

But with just two years between the two albums it seems that when it was time to sit down and write the record it wasn't a pressured experience, they explain: "It was more like we had been so busy touring that when we finally got together in a practice space the faucet of creativity was suddenly turned on. All the songs and ideas poured out very quickly.

"We were able to take everything we had learned and put it into a natural progression sonically."

The band have crafted a more cohesive sounding record this time round, and that was the main focus as they say: "We were able to make some obvious departures from some of the sounds we had used in the past, so I think it was a good balance of natural progression and really being able to start making this record with the intent of it being its one thing."

The album's title and lyrical themes very much encapsulates being 22 for the band but its also resonated with their listeners, who inspired much of the content during their time on the road.

They explain: "For us it's the only vantage point we have, however I think most of the themes can be universally felt and related to."

"A lot of the record was inspired by touring and meeting so many people, especially people our age and younger, who were feeling a similar anxiety as us about the future."

This spring sees them embark on their biggest headline UK tour to date with shows in Leeds, Manchester, Brighton and Bristol. They will also head to London's KOKO on April 6.

On the upcoming tour the group say: "We love to perform and we are so excited to play and make every show mean something important, to us and the audience."

The Brooklyn group also note the connection they've made with a passionate fan base so far away from home.

They add: "We love the UK and the fact that the fans are so passionate push us to give them the best performance we possibly can."

Since announcing the tour a number of dates have already sold out, a positive feat during the often difficult second album campaign.

The group says: "We are super blessed and love how much rock music is still part of the culture in the UK - it keeps us optimistic about music in general."

(Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Their most recent LP Twentytwo In Blue really encapsulates the mood for many 20-somethings. On the track Crisis Fest they sing '2017 we know, Reality's one big sick show, Every day's a crisis fest'.

Ahead of the release of the record the group said: "I think one word that always comes to mind when I think about this record is lovable ."

Their lyrics take inspiration from personal battles of love and independence alongside the current anxieties of growing up in the Trump-era, as well as the fight against this.

And this is attitude is something they want to bring to their live shows, as they tell us: "We put all of our love and energy into these songs, and I think people can hear that when they listen to the record or see us play live."

Lead singer Julia Cumming who's vocals echo Fleetwood Mac's reaffirms this adding: "We want the songs to be something that someone can get attached to, and have be a part of them. Because that’s what I look for in songs myself, and that’s the kind of experience we want to give to others."

Sunflower Bean play London's KOKO on Friday, April 6. Tickets are still available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk. They're priced at £12.50.

