Sundara Karma have announced a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group will play eight dates finishing up at London's O2 Brixton Academy on April 13.

It marks their biggest headline tour to date visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.

The tour will see them preview material from their upcoming second studio album.

In July they posted a group shot at RAK Studios in London, telling their fans they've finished the recording.

Earlier this month they released a new single entitled 'Illusions', expected to be the first single from the upcoming LP and follow-up 'One Last Night On This Earth' is tonight's (October 31) hottest record on Annie Mac's show.

As well as their headline tour the group are also headlining Live At Leeds festival alongside Metronomy and Tom Grennan.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £17, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 2 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

April 4 - Nottingham, Rock City

April 6 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 8 - Bristol, O2 Academy

April 9 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

April 10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

April 12 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

April 13 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

