Sundara Karma have announced a headline UK tour for 2019.
The group will play eight dates finishing up at London's O2 Brixton Academy on April 13.
It marks their biggest headline tour to date visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.
The tour will see them preview material from their upcoming second studio album.
In July they posted a group shot at RAK Studios in London, telling their fans they've finished the recording.
Earlier this month they released a new single entitled 'Illusions', expected to be the first single from the upcoming LP and follow-up 'One Last Night On This Earth' is tonight's (October 31) hottest record on Annie Mac's show.
As well as their headline tour the group are also headlining Live At Leeds festival alongside Metronomy and Tom Grennan.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I get tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £17, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
April 2 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
April 4 - Nottingham, Rock City
April 6 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
April 8 - Bristol, O2 Academy
April 9 - Sheffield, O2 Academy
April 10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute
April 12 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
April 13 - London, O2 Brixton Academy
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.