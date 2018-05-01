The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Streets have announced details of a UK tour for 2019.

They will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy for three nights on February 2-3 and 5.

Earlier this year they played their first live shows in seven years which included three sold out Brixton Academy dates.

Their upcoming tour which will see them head to Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Bournemouth is entitled 'The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light part two'.

The group will play their greatest hits from their five studio albums including their hugely successful second LP 'A Grand Don't Come for Free'.

Plus they are expected to showcase new material on the tour after releasing their first tracks in six years including 'If You Ever Need to Talk I'm Here'.

They will be supported by The Manor across all dates.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.87, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

January 18 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

January 19 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

January 21 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 25 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 26 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 28 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

January 29 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

January 31 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

February 2 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

February 3 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

February 5 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

