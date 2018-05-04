The video will start in 8 Cancel

Following a sold-out reunion tour earlier this year The Streets are going back on tour.

In 2019 they will play three London O2 Brixton Academy shows on February 2, 3 and 5.

It is part of the 'The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light part two' tour, which also sees them head to Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Newcastle.

They will play their greatest hits from across their five studio albums as well as new material which is expected later this year. They recently released a number of new tracks including 'If You Ever Need to Talk I'm Here'.

Following a sold out presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on general sale this Friday (May 4), find out how to get them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.87, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

January 18 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

January 19 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

January 21 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 25 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 26 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 28 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

January 29 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

January 31 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

February 2 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

February 3 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

February 5 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

