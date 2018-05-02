The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Story So Far have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The US group will head to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 6.

They will also head to Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Southampton on their biggest UK tour to date.

Their last release was their third studio album back in 2015, the acclaimed 'The Story So Far'. Despite no confirmation they're expected to be releasing the follow up later this year.

In 2017 they released the track 'Out Of It', which was released on a charity seven inch vinyl.

They will be joined by Citizen and All Get Out across the European tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £21.17, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 5 - Bristol, SWX

October 6 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

October 7 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

October 9 - Leeds, Student Union

October 11 - Newcastle, Riverside

October 12 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

October 13 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!