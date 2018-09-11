The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stefflon Don has announced details of a headline tour for 2018.

She'll play her biggest shows to date including Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

The artist will finish up the run at the London venue on November 29.

It's in support of her recently released mixtape Secure.

Her second mixtape overall, it was released in August and featured the likes of Future, Sean Paul and DJ Khaled. The mixtape was also led by singles Senseless and Pretty Girl.

It comes after her chart success with platinum selling single Hurtin Me and Jax Jones collaboration Instruction.

She's since headlined a sold-out tour earlier this year, and played at the likes of All Points East Festival, Bestival and Creamfields.

The upcoming tour sees her head to Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

Is there a presale?

Yes a Ticketmaster presale takes place at 10am on Wednesday September 12. Go to listings.ticketweb.co.uk/stefflondon.

What are the tour dates?

23 November - Great Hall, Cardiff

24 November - Galvanizers, Glasgow

26 November - Stylus, Leeds

28 November - Waterfront, Norwich

29 November - Eventim Apollo, London

