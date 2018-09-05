The video will start in 8 Cancel

Steely Dan have announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

Donald Fagen will perform at venues across the country including Wembley Arena on February 25.

He'll be joined by special guest Steve Winwood at all the live dates.

Since their 1972 debut the group have sold 40 million records worldwide, with their debut Can’t Buy A Thrill being named one of the best albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

The band have won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Two Against Nature and collaborated with the likes of Barbara Streisand and Diana Ross.

Find out below how to get tickets to the tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £64.90-£105.20, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 20 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

February 21 - Manchester Arena

February 23 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

February 25 - London, SSE Wembley Arena

