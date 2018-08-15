The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Starsailor have announced details of a 15th anniversary UK tour.

The group will play three dates later this year including O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

They'll headline the London venue on November 29.

The tour which also visits Manchester and Glasgow sees them celebrate their LP Silence Is Easy.

Released back in 2003 it is their second studio album and it reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

It features singles Silence Is Easy, Born Again and Four to the Floor.

Their upcoming tour will see them perform it in full for the first time ever.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday August 17

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £28.32, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 19 - Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

November 20 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

November 29 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .