The first celebrities have been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 UK arena tour.

Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg and Dr Ranj Singh are joining the lineup for the 29-date run.

The tour heads to Wembley Arena on February 7-8 and the O2 Arena on February 9-10, with matinée and evening shows scheduled for the O2.

Documentary maker Dooley, who received her first score of 10 this week will be partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, instead of current partner Kevin Clifton, due to his commitment to the musical Rock of Ages.

Sugg will dance with current partner Dianne Buswell for the live shows, while Dr Ranj - who became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition - will reunite with his former professional partner, Janette Manrara.

They'll be joined by host Ore Oduba, who won the show in 2014 and judges Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas & Bruno Toniolo who will all feature on the tour together for the first time ever.

Meanwhile more names are expected to be announced over the next month, whilst the quarter final kicks off this Saturday (December 1).

Find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

What are the tour dates?

18-21 January - Birmingham Arena

24-25 January - Leeds, First Direct Arena

26-27 January - Manchester Arena

29 January - Liverpool, Echo Arena

30-31 January - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

1-3 February - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

5-6 February - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

7-8 February - London, Wembley Arena

9-10 February - London, O2 Arena