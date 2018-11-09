The video will start in 8 Cancel

Spice Girls recently announced a UK stadium tour and tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 10).

Make sure you set your alarms for 10:30am, have your card details ready and your browsers set up on as many devices as possible, because these tickets are expected to be popular.

It'll mark ten years since the group performed a headline tour together - but this time Victoria Beckham won't be joining the girls.

The tour kicks off in Manchester on June 1 and visits Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and finishes up at Wembley Stadium on June 15.

Find out below how to get tickets, tour dates, prices and the seating plan.

Where can I get Spice Girls tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets:

£75 - general admission

£199 - premium standing

£295 - VIP

Seated tickets:

£135 - category 1

£95 - category 2

£75 - category 3

£60 - category 4

What are the tour dates?

June 1 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 3 - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

June 6 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

June 8 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 - London, Wembley Stadium

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Stadium which includes three tiers of seats and a floor standing section.

