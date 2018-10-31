The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Specials have announced details of a 40th anniversary tour.

They'll finish up the huge 24-date run at the O2 Brixton Academy.

The legendary ska group will headline the London venue on May 16.

Remaining members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter are also releasing new album Encore next year.

Due for release on February 1, it marks their first release in 18 years and features covers of The Equals 'Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys' and a cover of 'Blam Blam Fever'.

It will also include a 'The Best of The Specials Live' disc, featuring performances of some of their iconic tracks.

Their tour kicks off in April in Bournemouth and heads to the likes of Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Leeds and Cambridge.

However their hometown Coventry is missing off the list which prompted fans to ask why, but they tweeted: "Getting fed up of responding to this complaint so this is last comment on it... working on it!!", so watch this space.

Find out how to get tickets to the other dates below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, AXS here or See Tickets.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

15 April O2 Academy Bournemouth

16 April Portsmouth Guildhall

17 April Brighton Dome

19 April Plymouth Pavilions

20 April Great Hall Exeter

21 April Great Hall Cardiff

23 April King George's Hall Blackburn

24 April De Montfort Hall Leicester

26 April O2 Academy Birmingham

27 April Liverpool Olympia

28 April Manchester Academy 1

30 April O2 Academy Leeds

1 May Sands Centre Carlisle

2 May Glasgow Barrowland

4 May O2 Academy Newcastle

5 May Middlesbrough Town Hall

6 May Scarborough Spa

8 May Baths Hall Scunthorpe

9 May York Barbican

10 May O2 Academy Sheffield

12 May Cambridge Corn Exchange

13 May Cliffs Pavilion Southend

14 May Margate Winter Gardens

16 May O2 Academy Brixton

