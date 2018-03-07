Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South West Four Festival has added even more names to the huge 2018 lineup.

Martin Solveig, Fedde Le Grand, Idris Elba, DJ Hype b2b DJ Hazard, SASASAS and Roni Size are latest acts to join the bill.

The two-day event will take place at Clapham Common on August bank holiday weekend.

This year will see a headline set from Marshmello on Saturday, August 25 in a UK festival exclusive. As Dizzee Rascal plays a daytime headline set.

Meanwhile Chase and Status will top the bill on Sunday, August 26. They will be joined by Craig David who is performing the daytime headline set.

Other big names on the lineup include Sigma, Stefflon Don, Lethal Bizzle and Bugzy Malone.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets are priced at £99, with day tickets at £52.50, plus a booking fee.

What's the full lineup?

Saturday 25 August 2018

Marshmello (UK festival exclusive) | Dizzee Rascal (afternoon headline set) | Armin Van Buuren (Indoor Mainstage headline set) | Galantis (afternoon headline set) | Armand Van Helden | Detlef b2b Latmun | Dillon Francis | Don Diablo | Elderbrook Live | Eli & Fur | Example + DJ Wire | Feddie Le Grand | Icarus Live | Idris Elba | Jax Jones Live | Jonas Blue | KC Lights | Kungs | The Magician | Martin Solveig | MK presents Area10 | Nadia Rose | Netsky b2b Jauz b2b Slushii (World Exclusive) | Nora En Pure | Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep | Purple Disco Machine | R3hab | Sigma | Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano | W&W | Will Clarke

Sunday 26 August 2018

Chase & Status (Live) | Craig David presents TS5 (afternoon headline set) | DJ EZ (Indoor Mainstage headline set) | Andy C | Annix | Bugzy Malone | Camo & Krooked presents Mosaik | Darkzy b2b Skepsis feat. Bru-C | Disciples Live | Fine/Art | Flux Pavilion | General Levy | Hannah Wants | Holy Goof | The Heatwave b2b Dre Skull | Hype b2b Hazard | James Hype | Kojo Funds | Lethal Bizzle | My Nu Leng | Prototypes b2b TC | Randall b2b Diemantle | Roni Size: Nu Forms | Sam Divine | SASASAS | Stefflon Don | Sub Zero| Taxman | Toddla T b2b Redlight | Tyke | Valentino Khan b2b Party Favor | Wilkinson

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.