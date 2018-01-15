Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South West Four Festival has announced details of its 15th anniversary celebrations.

The two-day event will take place at Clapham Common on August bank holiday weekend.

This year will see a headline set from Marshmello on Saturday, August 25 in a UK festival exclusive. As Dizzee Rascal plays a daytime headline set.

Meanwhile Chase and Status will top the bill on Sunday, August 26. They will be joined by Craig David who is performing the daytime headline set.

Other big names on the lineup include Sigma, Stefflon Don and Bugzy Malone with even more artists expected to be announced in the run-up.

Headliners Chase and Status are also celebrating their own 15th anniversary in 2018. The group say: "2018 represents 15 years of Chase and Status and we couldn’t think of a better place than our home town London and the legendary South West Four Festival to celebrate.

"This will be one of only a few live shows we are performing this year and will be one of our best yet!"

South West Four Festival originally started in 2001 as a backyard party, before moving to Clapham Common in 2004 where it has since hosted acts including Faithless, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers and Deadmau5.

What's the full lineup?

Saturday August 25 - Marshmello / Dizzee Rascal / Jonas Blue / Nadia Rose / Netsky / Jaul / Slushii / Sigma

Sunday August 26 - Chase and Status / Craig David / Andy C / Bugzy Malone / Disciples / James Hype / My Nu Leng / Stefflon Don

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, January 17.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday, January 18.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets are priced at £99, with day tickets at £52.50, plus a booking fee.

