Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced details of 'The Song Diaries' show.

The singer will perform her greatest hits alongside a full live orchestra this October.

She will head to London's Royal Festival Hall on October 6 for her biggest headline show.

Since the release of her debut album 'Read My Lips' in 2001, which sold over 2 million copies worldwide, Ellis-Bextor has achieved six top 10 singles, including 'Take Me Home', 'Get Over You', and 'Murder on the Dancefloor'.

She first burst onto the music scene with her Spiller collaboration, the number one single 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love).

The queen of disco pop says: "It's so exciting to be performing hits from my entire career with full orchestral arrangements for the first time. This is a bit of a dream come true.

"I'm especially delighted that I get to do some proper full-on live disco with strings. It's going to be really special."

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 25.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday May 23 for Ticketmaster account holders, to access it sign up for free.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.00-£71.50, plus booking fees.

