The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SOPHIE has announced details of a three-date UK tour for this October.

The artist will headline London's Fabric on October 23.

Other dates include Liverpool's 24 Kitchen Street and Manchester's Soup Kitchen.

It will be in support of her debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Released in June the album received acclaim from critics and reached the top 10 on the UK Dance Albums Chart.

The upcoming UK dates will follow-up her headline US run.

She recently joined Charli XCX for her Pop 2 show at London's Village Underground, who she's worked with on tracks Vroom Vroom, Girls Night Out, No Angel and Lipgloss.

Find out below how to get tickets to the UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketweb here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 19 - Manchester, Soup Kitchen

October 20 - Liverpool, 24 Kitchen Street

October 23 - London, Fabric

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.