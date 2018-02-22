Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week Soft Cell announced details of their final ever show.

The 80s legends will reunite for Say Hello, Wave Goodbye at the O2 Arena on September 30. It will also mark their 40th anniversary performance.

The duo comprised of Marc Almond and Dave Ball will perform together for the first time in 15 years. They originally split in 1984, before a reunion between 2001 and 2005.

During the 80s they released four successful studio albums, including the platinum selling debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret. And fans can expect a setlist featuring their back catalogue of hits.

Find out below how to get Soft Cell tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £56.20 - £122.85, plus a booking fee.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

